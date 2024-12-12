Shopper stunned after testing luxury appliance found at local thrift store: 'This is my white whale'

One thrifter was so excited about their find that a post on r/ThriftStoreHauls was littered with typos fueled by excitement.

The OP explained, along with a photo, that they purchased a Smeg kettle for a total of $12.79 with the help of a 20% off coupon. They were so nervous and excited about the kettle that they feared someone might snatch it from their cart while they weren't looking and covered it up with a jacket.

Photo Credit: Reddit

At home, it didn't seem to be working. Luckily, after some research and the help of a bobby pin, they were able to fix one of the pins at the base.

"After washing the kettle I'm now enjoying a cup of tea!" the OP wrote with enthusiasm. "Never thought I'd own a Smeg."









Thrifting is a great way to find what you need for a fraction of the price. Why pay full price for anything when you can get it for a third of the cost or less? The best part is that while you're perusing, you might come across something rare or valuable like a luxury vintage coat or KitchenAid stand mixer.

If sifting through racks and shelves isn't your idea of a good time, try online secondhand stores such as GoodwillFinds or ThredUp to shop discounted goods from the comfort of your couch. If your taste is on the higher end of the spectrum, check out Vestiaire Collective for authentic designer brands.

Whether you like to go into stores or stick to online searching, thrifting keeps items that are still in good condition from finding their ways to landfills. Landfills are giant contributors to our warming planet because of the toxic gases they produce. The more people that move toward shopping habits that promote a circular economy, the better it is for each and every one of us.

The elusive find was met with joyous celebration.

"NICE SCORE!!!!" one Redditor applauded.

"This is my white whale! Congrats," another wrote.

