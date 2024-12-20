Shopper astonished after discovering label on bag at local thrift store: 'I've been wanting one of these for ages'

Thrifting can also lead you to rare vintage items you won't see on anyone else.

The thrifting gods have spoken — let there be bags.

"I've been wanting one of these for ages and kept hoping the thrifting gods would come through. Finally, it happened," one Redditor wrote in a post sharing their latest thrift find: one of the most recognizable backpacks in the world for $9.99.

Photo Credit: Reddit

If you haven't guessed which one it is yet, it's the famous Kånken backpack created by Swedish brand Fjällräven, which started selling it for schoolchildren in the 1970s, as CNBC explains in a video recounting the story of the fashion icon.

Beyond the financial win on some of the most well-known brands, thrifting can also lead you to rare vintage items you won't see on anyone else. From a "timeless" Burberry coat to an "incredible" silver pendant, you could make your friends green with envy.









Plus, by giving these lottery-like pieces of clothing or jewelry a second chance at love, you prevent them from being scattered in landfills in Ghana, for instance, which suffocates under fashion trash that this billion-dollar industry generates by the second.

According to Earth.Org, the amount of waste produced by fast fashion players such as Shein could reach up to 134 million tonnes (148 million tons) per year by the end of the decade. The company has looked to rebrand against environmental criticism, in vain.

And that's without mentioning the pattern of labor exploitation that Shein has shown despite attempts to hide it behind what have been seen as "propaganda" factory tours.

All in all, shopping preloved items is a win on all fronts, and the members of r/ThriftStoreHauls have understood that.

"RIGHT ON!!!! I have one too, they are awesome little bags! Nice score, mate!" one Redditor wrote.

"This may seem insane, but I'm obsessed with this backpack," another enthusiastic user commented. "I got one for my birthday and it's the best backpack I've ever had in my life, would highly recommend it," they added. "I literally forced a friend of mine to put it on to show her how comfortable it is."

Ready to thrift? TCD can guide you right here.

