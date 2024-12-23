Shopper awestruck after spotting logo on bottom of shoes purchased at local thrift store: 'Amazing'

"Oh God really does have favorites."

Sometimes, thrifting can unlock some incredible treasures. That's what one shopper found in a pair of boutique shoes that cost only $8.

In a post in the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, one user posted an image of a pair of Maison Margiela high heel boots.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Did I really just find Margiela for $8??!" OP wrote. "Bout to throw up."

Maison Margiela is a Parisian luxury clothing brand. Shoes like the ones that OP found would retail at about $1,500. While the images show a little wear, the boots are an incredible find for just 0.5% of the original price, a deal you can only find thrifting.









Thrifting is a great way to find some unique items, and necessary everyday things that reduce landfill waste and pollution that comes from making new products. According to environmentalist Tabitha Whiting's research, "If an individual were to keep their clothing for as long as possible and purchase thrift clothing, then there would be a "5-10% reduction in each carbon, water, and waste footprints,'" per The Bark.

It's also a great way to save money, like OP did. Capital One Shopping estimates savings of $1,760 per year by thrifting. Thrifting has become an even more popular choice in recent years, garnering $14.6 billion as an industry in the U.S. and $197 billion worldwide in 2023. By 2028, it is expected to reach $350 billion worldwide, outpacing retail by nine times.

Many other thrifters have found some incredible clothing, from vintage shirts for just $6 to vintage Coach handbags for about the price of a month of Netflix. Thrifters have also been lucky to find great household items at cheap prices, including kettles, skillets, and KitchenAids.

Users in the Reddit post shared their amazement and jealousy at OP's find.

"Those heels are so unique, gorgeous boots," one commenter wrote.

"Oh God really does have favorites," joked another commenter.

Another user shared their thrifting experience.

"I once found a pair of Stuart Weitzman tall boots for $10," they wrote. "They fit perfect. I Googled them when I got home and new, they retail for $640. I was over the moon. These shoes that you found are amazing!"

