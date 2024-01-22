Repair technician shares easy, environmentally friendly window cleaning hack: ‘Can’t go wrong with that’

Window washing can be a frustrating chore — and the wrong cleaning supplies can hurt both the environment and your wallet.

But the TikTok account Fix.com (@fixdotcom) is helping homeowners circumvent this problem. The solution? Swapping chemically heavy cleaning solutions for vinegar and water … and wiping it all down with newspaper.

The scoop

In a recent video, repairman Chris, who runs Fix.com with his business partner Mark, demonstrates how to clean your windows the cheap, environmentally friendly way.

Chris sprays a solution of two parts water and one part vinegar on a large window and wipes it off with a cloth and a newspaper to eliminate streaks. “Can’t go wrong with that!” he says. “Two thumbs up from me.”

Though they don’t come with hefty price tags or fancy labels, vinegar and water make a cleaning solution that’s just as effective as anything found on a store shelf. Vinegar is acidic, and this property can neutralize odors and break down mineral deposits, grease, and grime.

Vinegar also has mild antibacterial properties, making it useful for cleaning almost any kind of surface, from kitchen counters to bay windows.

When mixed with water, vinegar becomes a milder solution that is safe for most surfaces. However, it’s essential to be cautious with certain materials, like marble or granite, as vinegar’s acidity can damage them over time.

How it’s helping

Despite the popularity and convenience of digital media, many Americans prefer to stay up-to-date with current events the old-fashioned way. Once they’ve finished reading the daily newspaper, they may recycle it or throw it away. Reusing newspapers in place of costly paper towels not only saves money — it also keeps unnecessary waste from building up in landfills, and over time conserves the resources required to produce and ship more paper towels.

Speaking of saving money, vinegar and water cost just pennies per use. Rather than fill your shopping cart with chemical cleaners, turn on the faucet to make your wallet sing.

Making your own natural cleaner will be safer for you and the environment, and if you utilize a reusable bottle, you can play a part in ensuring more plastic doesn’t end up in the landfill. In 2019 alone, the U.S. generated 80.5 million tons of plastic waste.

Going green doesn’t have to mean spending more green. Chris’ trick proves you can get stellar results using household staples you likely already have. Every dollar saved is also a dollar’s worth of materials that will stay out of landfills and avoid additional transport pollution.

What everyone’s saying

Commenters testified to the effectiveness of Chris’ penny-pinching hack.

“Newspaper works SO WELL!” said one enthusiastic user.

“It works,” affirmed another.

Next time your windows look a little dull, don’t reach for paper towels. Give this clever hack a try and pass the word along if it works for you.

