Shopper thrilled after finding high-end item for cheap at local thrift store: 'Worth every penny'

Thrift stores are full of hidden gems — and one lucky shopper just scored a major upgrade for their kitchen at a fraction of the retail price.

In a viral Reddit post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, one user shared their latest find: a high-end Simplehuman trash can, which typically sells for around $200, picked up for just $25 at their local thrift store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post quickly drew attention from fellow thrifters and design enthusiasts alike, racking up more than 1,600 upvotes and dozens of comments from users who couldn't believe the bargain.

Simplehuman's stainless steel trash cans are famous for their sleek design, odor-locking lids, and durable foot pedals — all features that help justify their premium price tag. As one commenter explained, "They're constructed in a way that helps prevent smells from escaping while the lid is closed … They're recommended over on r/buyitforlife decently often."

By shopping secondhand, the Redditor saved nearly $175 while snagging a product built to last for years. High-quality home items like these often retail for hundreds of dollars, but thrifting makes it possible to find them for pennies on the dollar — or even flip them for a profit.

Thrifting also has a lighter impact on the planet by keeping perfectly usable items — including large appliances and even e-waste — out of landfills. It's one of the simplest ways to save money while cutting down on unnecessary waste.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

Reddit users were thrilled by the find.

"One man's trash(can) is another man's treasure!" joked one commenter.

Another added, "I want this so bad but refuse to pay full price for it."

Others praised the brand's quality, noting that Simplehuman's trash cans "last forever" and are "worth every penny."

One user summed it up best: "I scoffed at the idea of an expensive trash can, but now that I've used one … it's actually worth the investment."

Thrifting might not always lead to a $200 find for $25 — but this viral post is a reminder that one quick stop at a local shop can turn everyday items into treasure.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.