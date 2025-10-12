Shopper thrilled after scoring major bargain at local thrift store: 'That's lovely'

Some people thrift to save a few bucks on essentials, but the best finds are the unexpected ones. One shopper walked away with a discontinued Ikea cabinet for less than the cost of a dinner out.

In a post to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a user shared a photo of their $37 find: a tall oak Effektiv cabinet with drawers and doors that looked nearly new. Considering how much furniture usually costs — especially solid, well-made pieces — this was a serious steal.

Photo Credit: Reddit

What makes thrift scores such as this so exciting is the combination of value and quality. Shoppers can land durable high-end furniture at a fraction of the retail cost — and sometimes even flip rare pieces for a profit. Older furniture, in particular, often is made with materials and craftsmanship that are hard to find in today's mass-market options.

Of course, thrifting isn't just about saving money. It's also a simple way to give preloved items new life, rather than letting them end up in landfills. Millions of tons of furniture, clothing, and household goods get tossed every year, and many of those materials can take decades — sometimes centuries — to break down. By buying secondhand, shoppers reduce waste and keep perfectly usable pieces in circulation.

And as many secondhand shoppers already know, the thrill of the hunt often leads to unforgettable treasures — from designer purses to stylish furniture. Scoring gems is easier than you think, and with a bit of patience, thrift stores can be gold mines for affordable, high-quality finds.

Commenters cheered the discovery. "That's lovely!!" one wrote. Another called it a "great score!!" while a third chimed in: "Very pretty! Good find!"

Whether you are shopping for practical needs or one-of-a-kind treasures, thrifting makes your wallet — and the planet — a little happier.

