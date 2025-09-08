Thrift store customer discovers valuable treasures inside jar of miscellaneous items: 'Great find'

A post in a subreddit dedicated to gold had eyes popping wide after a remarkable thrift store haul.

Several photos show a cup of jewelry sold for $15.99, with close-ups of what was found inside, including a few weigh-ins for the surprise gold and silver and gold. Eureka indeed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"How'd I do?" the OP asked smugly in the caption.

This is a testament to what a true treasure hunt thrifting can be. Grab bags have proved to hold items of significant value from time to time. There have also been accounts of people finding cash in hidden pockets and drawers of already discounted items, so there's the added bonus of possibly making money from your purchase. While it's never a guarantee, much like a casino, you never know when you might just hit the jackpot.

The best part about thrifting is that it doesn't always have to be a risky investment. Secondhand shopping is a great way to find what you need for a fraction of the cost, with the added perk of maybe finding a white whale. It saves money while keeping things circular, which reduces your carbon footprint and reduces landfill waste.

Landfills are already overpopulated and play a massive role in overheating our planet, which is only getting worse each year. As items decompose, they release toxic gases such as carbon and methane, which trap heat in the atmosphere, contributing to the warming planet and jeopardizing human health.

The climate concern can feel overwhelming, considering there needs to be an "all hands on deck" approach, but there are certainly ways to make a difference in our everyday habits and lifestyles. Reducing single-use plastic, supporting eco-friendly brands, and modernizing your home are great ways to minimize personal pollution, optimize health, and oftentimes save money. Advocating for change locally and at work feels much less daunting after making the changes at home.

The silver and gold thrift haul was met with polite applause.

"Very nice!" a Redditor exclaimed.

"Great find. Crazy return," another agreed.

