Shopper thrilled after finding 'impressive' item hidden in jewelry grab bag from local thrift store: 'Such a nice surprise'

"Love it when those jewelry bags pay off."

A lucky thrifter's impulse buy is drawing attention from serial secondhand shoppers.

The savvy shopper shared their incredible find on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls community, igniting a wave of excitement among fellow treasure hunters.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor took a chance on a $24.99 CAD jewelry grab bag at their local Salvation Army. To their amazement, the very first item they pulled out was a stunning vintage brooch.

After some research, they discovered it was a piece made by the brand Pennino in 1947, valued between $700 and $1,200 USD.



"Such a nice surprise," the thrifter wrote, describing the rose gold-plated sterling silver brooch weighing about 54 grams. The post included a professional-quality image showcasing the brooch's intricate design and sparkling stones.

This remarkable find reflects the potential treasures hiding in thrift stores across the country. Beyond the thrill of the hunt, thrifting offers numerous benefits for both shoppers and the planet. It's a budget-friendly way to refresh your wardrobe, home decor, or jewelry collection while giving pre-loved items a second life.

Thrifting keeps usable goods out of landfills, reducing waste and conserving resources. It's a simple yet effective way for consumers to embrace sustainability in their daily lives. By choosing secondhand, shoppers significantly reduce their environmental impact while uncovering valuable vintage pieces.

The original poster's experience inspired them to dive deeper into their new hobby. They shared in a follow-up comment, "To support this new hobby, I've also got an ultrasonic cleaner and repair tools. It's so soothing to clean and repair them. I detangle, clean, research (hallmarks and brands etc), repair, photograph/document, like I would do in archeology."

Fellow Redditors celebrated the thrifter's good fortune.

One commenter exclaimed, "Love it when those jewelry bags pay off. They're usually broken and mismatched garbage. Very pretty brooch, I love it."

Another chimed in, "Impressive! Wear in good health! Congrats!"

A third added, "So pretty! I never buy the bags because I never notice them really. Just yesterday saw a lady at the cash buying 3 of them and it occurred to me they sell them. Treasure hunting! Well done!!!"

This head-turning post serves as a reminder that with a bit of patience and curiosity, anyone can uncover hidden gems while shopping secondhand. It's a win-win for your wallet and the environment.

