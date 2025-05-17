Homeowner shares brilliant storage hack using extra silica bead packets: 'Such a good tip'

Protecting food or clothing from mold means you won't have to throw them out and waste money.

You know those little silica gel packets that come in just about everything from dried snacks to shoes? Well, TikToker Jordie (@jordieee00) has an excellent way to use them when trying to protect storage.

The scoop

As the music plays in the video, you see Jordie vacuuming her storage space under the bed. Then she opens different plastic totes and starts dropping silica packets into them. Why silica gel? Those packets help keep the space dry, so mold and mildew won't set in.

Since those packets already come in tons of products you already use, remember to save them instead of tossing them in the trash. However, you can also buy a cheap bag of silica at home goods stores if needed.

How it's helping

Are you worried about keeping things stored in your attic, basement, or other damp area that may ruin your items? What about food storage? Protecting food or clothing from mold means you won't have to throw them out and waste money. With food chain supply and other shipment concerns, it's best that everyone not waste existing items that may be harder or more expensive to replace in the near future.

Who knows, one day you may realize you've outgrown some things in that attic or external storage unit. If you decide to make money on your old clothes, keeping them in good condition increases your chances of getting good store credit or cash through trade-in organizations like GotSneakers or Trashie. The same can be said for making money from your electronics. Even if they're obsolete, you can sell off many parts as long as moisture and rust don't set in. So keep those containers and drawers moisture-free.

When you know your recycling options, you learn to keep things in use as long as possible as part of a circular economy. The environment benefits from keeping silica and other items out of trash heaps and waterways. Since you can't place silica packets in the recycle bin, spread them around the home or office to draw out moisture or smells.

If you're preserving food like seeds for planting later, drop a packet or two in the jar so the seeds won't sprout prematurely. Add some to a jar to place in your closet. Protect cameras or laptops by having a silica packet in the same bag or pocket. Plan to travel soon? Add some to your luggage, especially if you have some wet bathing suits. Cut the bags open and add essential oils to create potpourri.

What everyone's saying

The users liked the hack with one exclaiming, "That's such a good tip!" Many were curious about the type of storage boxes Jordie used.

One person suggested, "Better with storage bags. More room under the bed."

Another commenter mentioned regularly using silica packs for mold prevention after taking down and storing their pool.

