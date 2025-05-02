Photographer shares unexpected equipment hack using commonly thrown-away silica packets: 'Never thought of this'

You've probably thrown away those small packets of silica gel that come with deliveries countless times, but a TikToker shared a handy hack for getting more use out of them.

Filmmaker Natalie Chau (@nataliechaufilms) found an ingenious way to keep photography equipment dry, and you can use it to keep any important belongings safe from damp.

The scoop

Silica gel packets, which often come packaged with new purchases, are usually thrown away after just one use. However, Natalie suggested using them to keep your electronics moisture-free.

As a filmmaker, Natalie has a lot of camera equipment that must be kept away from damp conditions, so she shared how she brings these packets wherever she goes.

"Wait! Instead of throwing away that silica packet, consider putting it in your camera bag," she suggested.

If you don't have a camera, you can use silica gel packets to keep any electronics or important goods dry. If you bring a laptop in your bag, consider popping a few silica packets in there too.

How it's helping

Silica gel packets are often included in online orders of clothes, shoes, or electronics to absorb moisture and keep your new purchases dry. However, they are usually used once and then thrown away, ending up in landfills.

The silica can be harmful to wildlife, and the packaging is nonbiodegradable, meaning it will stick around for hundreds of years.

By using the packets multiple times, you extend their life cycles, making them last longer until they pollute the ocean or end up in landfills.

Reusing the packets to keep your belongings dry also prevents you from having to buy specialist damp-proof or absorbent protection, saving you money.

What everyone's saying

"That garbage isn't garbage… yet!" Natalie wrote. "Silica packets keep things dry, so toss one in your camera bag to keep any moisture out!"

One TikTok user humorously added, "I normally just swallow them whole," poking fun at the enormous wording on the front of the silica gel packets that instructs everyone not to eat them.

"I'm embarrassed that I have chronically damp camera and never thought of this," another said.

