Mom shares genius hack to make use of commonly thrown away silica packets: 'They are handy'

Everyone loves capturing adventures with their phones and cameras, but one wrong step could turn the fun into a tech disaster. Luckily, one mom has shared an easy way to avoid causing damage to your gadgets, and all you need is some silica bead packets.

The scoop

The jeffandlaurenshow (@jeffandlaurenshow) TikTok account has shared a handy tip for keeping gadgets dry when hiking, backpacking, or just spending a day at the beach.

The simple hack involves putting a silica bead packet inside a zip-close bag along with the gadgets to absorb any excess moisture. These little packets are excellent drying agents, and this handy tip can help keep gadgets dry when people spend time in nature. This useful hack can also be used around pools and other areas where gadgets could be exposed to water.

How it's helping

Moisture is a nightmare for gadgets, and one unexpected splash could cause a lot of damage. This simple hack can help protect your gadgets, and the best thing is that it most likely won't cost anything.

Silica bead packets are often found in the packaging of various items we buy, and they are often thrown away. Saving them for uses like this can help protect gadgets and keep the silica bead packets out of the trash.

Silica bead packets are often not biodegradable and are difficult to recycle because of the plastic sachets used to house the silica beads. As a result, when they are thrown away, they end up in landfills or oceans, where they will take a long time to break down.

Saving these packets and reusing them can help save a lot of money, as they can be expensive to purchase brand-new. Silica gel packets also have other uses, including preventing spices from absorbing moisture in the kitchen and keeping your gym bag smelling fresh.

What everyone's saying

The popular post received over 29,000 views and hundreds of comments from thankful followers.

"Just learned something new," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter added: "Silica gel pack are expensive to buy! Save them, they are handy!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.