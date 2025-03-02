Homesteader shares genius food storage hack to make it last for weeks: 'I'm loving all these tips'

"You can grab it out and use it as needed."

One of the most frustrating aspects of buying celery is when your fresh stalk goes bad just a few days after purchase. Without properly storing celery, it can become limp and discolored quickly, which is why this amazing tip from a homesteader on TikTok is a lifesaver.

The scoop

Food blogger and homesteader Amber Hollis (@hollis_homestead) revealed how she stores her celery in water to keep it fresher for longer.

"Start by chopping up your celery and washing it thoroughly. After that, place the celery in a container that's deep enough so you can cover the celery with cold water. Lastly, place a tight-fitting lid over the top. It will last you for weeks. If you feel it's necessary change out the water to keep it fresher longer."

"Let's talk celery," she said. "Start by chopping up your celery and washing it thoroughly."

After that, place the celery in a container that's deep enough so you can cover the celery with cold water. Lastly, place a tight-fitting lid over the top.

"It will last you for weeks," Amber said. "You can grab it out and use it as needed."

In the caption, the creator wrote that the celery lasts up to four weeks. She also specified that one may want to change the water if necessary.

How it's helping

Many have expressed that their celery goes bad within days. One TikToker wrote in the comments that their produce and fruit often go bad quickly.

In the Table Talk segment of Simply Recipes, it is revealed that "celery can quickly go bad when it dries out and there isn't enough humidity to keep this water-intensive vegetable crisp."

Thus, it's important to store fresh celery in a way that promotes longevity. Feeding America, a nonprofit that fights food waste, estimated that 92 billion pounds of food is wasted annually in the United States. This equates to over $473 billion worth of food — making a sizeable dent in bank accounts and the food supply chain.

For grocery shoppers' pockets, finding easy solutions to store food longer makes sure you don't have to constantly repurchase staples such as celery. You can save a ton of money by making sure food lasts, all while reducing the copious amounts of water, transport, and waste produced by the agriculture industry.

Small changes can make a huge impact in lowering the environmental impacts of food waste.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were pleased with the homesteader's tips and filled the comments with questions and praise.

One user asked if they could dice the celery and put it in water to prepare meals for the week instead of leaving the larger pieces in the water. Amber responded: "I've never diced them but I don't see why you couldn't."

Another user, who noted that their produce often goes bad quickly, was quick to pass on their support to the creator, saying: "I'm loving all these tips!"

