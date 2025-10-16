Woman reveals why you should never throw away silica gel packets: 'Great idea'

From food packaging to boxes of new shoes, silica gel packets can seemingly find their way into just about every product we purchase in stores. But instead of tossing them out, there are actually various ways you can reuse them.

The scoop

Silica gel packets act as a desiccant by using their porous structure to absorb moisture from the air, trapping water molecules. They are one of the go-to methods for companies to keep their items fresh while being transported to stores, where temperatures and humidity can often vary.

However, once an item is purchased in a store, these packets can sometimes be considered useless and thrown into the trash. Hamilton County ReSource (@HamCoRecycling) uploaded a YouTube Short that demonstrated just how easy it can be to give those little packets a second life.

"Don't toss those silica gel packets," the video noted. "Instead, protect your shoes from moisture by placing the packets inside."

But the hack doesn't stop at just footwear. The company also recommends using the packets to keep moisture out of everyday items such as electronics, tools, and even important paperwork.

How it's helping

Silica gel packets do not decompose and cannot be traditionally recycled, meaning that they will remain in landfills or scattered throughout our environment indefinitely once thrown away. As seen in the original post, the best way to reduce the environmental impact of silica gel packets is to reuse them to protect items from moisture or to keep food dry.

Despite concerns over the impact of their nonbiodegradable packaging and any potential health hazards of silica gel, there are no mainstream efforts to ban silica gel packets as of yet. However, there has been the development of alternatives to silica gel packets. This includes types of natural desiccants such as activated charcoal, bentonite clay, and calcium chloride.

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, users shared their own simple yet effective hacks to keep moisture out of everything from food to valuables.

"You can also throw them in your drawers to discourage moths," one commenter noted.

Another user offered up a useful suggestion for anybody who finds themselves in a bind with their phone. "Another thing they're good for is drying out your phone if it gets wet. Rice is not a good solution! gums it up. Better to air dry or use these," they wrote.

"Great idea," the original poster replied.

