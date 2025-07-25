Homeowner shares clever tips for reusing silica gel packets: 'There's all kinds of things you'll find them useful for'

From food to electronics, many products are often shipped with silica gel packets. Although many people just toss them away without a second thought, they may be able to serve another purpose.

The scoop

While posting to r/LifeProTips, one Redditor revealed that those "throw away, do not eat" packets don't necessarily have to be thrown away immediately. In fact, you can keep them around and utilize them in several ways.

As noted by the original poster, "there's all kinds of things you'll find them useful for when it comes to removing moisture, or preventing degradation in the first place." The packets can be used for storing items at home to prevent mold, rust, and other moisture-related issues.

Or in the Redditor's case, they can even be used when packing away your camping gear for long-term storage. "It just helps to ensure the gear comes out smelling perfectly fresh, instead of that mild mildew smell that you can get if you pack your stuff up even the smallest bit damp," they wrote.

But you don't have to stop there. The original poster suggests that the packets can be used in filing cabinets to ensure paperwork is dry. Wherever you need help keeping moisture out, leftover silica gel packets may be a great option.

How it's helping

Silica gel packets were designed to absorb moisture and humidity, protecting items from damage caused by dampness. They are commonly found in packaged products, such as electronics, food, and shoes.

Silica gel is a desiccant, meaning it attracts and holds water molecules, effectively drying out its surroundings. This can go a long way in helping prevent mold growth, rust, corrosion, and spoilage in various items. By reusing the packets, you can save money and any future headaches by keeping moisture away from what's important to you.

The big downside to the packets is that they aren't usually accepted by most recycling programs. Besides keeping your stuff nice and dry, finding multiple purposes for silica gel packets can help keep them out of landfills or even the environment.

While silica gel itself is nontoxic and is generally considered safe to dispose of in regular trash, the packaging is not biodegradable. This means that they can remain intact for decades until they are eventually worn down by outside factors.

What everyone's saying

In the comment section, most users appeared to agree with the usefulness of silica gel packets.

"Interesting. Thank you. I like the idea of keeping it in boxes packed away. Especially camping gear because it is so often damp," noted one user.

Another commenter even shared their own tip for when the packets become too wet. "If they absorb enough moisture though they become useless. You can dry them out in an oven or dehydrator," they wrote.

