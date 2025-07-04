Worker shares clever hack using silica gel packets: 'Never thought of using them like that'

A worker has shared a cheap and easy hack for keeping work boots moisture and odor-free, and it won't cost you a cent.

The scoop

Work boots can quickly become odorous due to a buildup of moisture caused by poor air circulation around the feet.

"Anyone use silica between wears?" wrote a worker in a Reddit post, along with a photo of two pairs of work boots containing silica gel packets.

This simple, little-known hack can help keep work boots dry and odor-free, and all you need are silica gel packets that often come free in deliveries.

Photo Credit: Reddit

To make this work, you need to keep the silica gel packets stored in a dry container until you need them. Once the boots have been removed, you can pop a packet inside and leave it there overnight to work its magic.

The gel will absorb any moisture, preventing bacteria from building up and reducing the likelihood of unpleasant smells.

How it's helping

Silica gel packets are commonly found in a variety of product packaging, where they are used to prevent moisture damage during shipping.

Repurposing these packets has two benefits. The first is that it prevents unnecessary waste, and the second is that it helps extend the life of the shoes, keeping both out of the landfill and saving people money by reducing the frequency at which items need to be replaced.

Silica gel packets also have several other uses. People can toss a few in their gym bag to reduce moisture and smells, and they can even be used to help dry out a mobile phone or other devices instead of wasting rice, prolonging the life of your device, and preventing the need to buy new.

Reusing and repurposing items to prolong the life of others helps minimize pollution by cutting the amount of waste we produce and reducing the harmful pollution generated by landfills.

Extending a product's life also helps to conserve natural resources and save energy on manufacturing, contributing to a more sustainable future.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters were thankful for the worker sharing their little-known hack, with many stating that they didn't know they could be used like that.

"Never thought of using them like that. I keep them in all my guitar cases," wrote one commenter.

Another added, "That sounds interesting. Never tried that."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.