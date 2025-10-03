Tech enthusiast shares clever hack using silica gel packets: 'Adding years to their life'

  • Home Home

by Christine Dulion
If you've ever been annoyed at how quickly your headphones wear out, one Reddit user may have found a solution. A post on r/todayilearned said you only need some silica gel packets. 

"TIL that storing your headphones with a few silica gel packets in the case can stop moisture from slowly breaking down the ear cups, adding years to their life," the poster wrote.

The scoop

Silica gel packets — those tiny bags labeled "Do not eat" that arrive in everything from new shoes to vitamin bottles — are designed to absorb humidity. By pulling excess moisture out of the air, they can keep your electronics drier. This helps prevent dampness from causing peeling, cracking, and even mold growth over time.

The best part is that you don't need to buy anything. Just save the packets you find in packaging, and pop a few in your headphone case.

How it's helping

The obvious benefit is getting more life out of your gear. Replacing headphone ear pads can cost anywhere from $20 to over $100 depending on the model. If the damage spreads, you may be stuck replacing the whole set. This hack can save you serious money and protect your investment.

It's also a win for the planet. 

Extending the lifespan of electronics reduces the demand for new products and helps cut down on e-waste, one of the fastest-growing waste streams worldwide. According to the U.N., nearly 62 million metric tons of e-waste were produced in 2022. Most of it went into landfills or was burned, which released harmful chemicals into our water, air, and soil. 

Reusing silica gel packets also keeps plastic out of the trash, reducing crowding in landfills and protecting our oceans from unnecessary pollution.

People have found many uses for these packets from preventing tools from rusting to keeping moisture from ruining makeup products and important documents. They're also reusable. Just put them in the sun or in your oven on low for a few minutes to dry them out.

What everyone's saying

The post stirred debate online, with some users excited to try out the hack

One Reddit user said, "TIL I shouldn't have thrown out the silica gel packets that came with my headphones." 

Others weren't so sure. 

"Sounds like an urban myth," a second person said. "Silica gel picks up up to 35% of its weight in water. Then it's spent." 

In response, another commenter chimed in: "Silica can be recharged. Pop it in the oven for a bit. A few grams? Sweet! Let's say 3g and 35% — that's about a mL of water pulled out of the air."

