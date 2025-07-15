Woman shares clever hack for reusing 'annoying' silica gel packets: 'This is a great idea'

Most of us are familiar with those silica gel packets that frequently come with the purchase of new electronics or clothes. They don't really seem relevant to the item we bought, so we often just haphazardly throw them away.

However, a recent Instagram video from Biome Eco Friendly Stores (@biomestores) is encouraging people to think a little differently about these small packs and actually proposes repurposing them into makeshift moisture absorbers.

The scoop

The video's caption explains the hack very simply: "Reuse a plastic container (we used a yogurt one), poke a few holes in the lid, add the sachets as you receive them, and place where you need it most."

At the end, a brief safety note is appended: "if you have small children or pets, please place the container way out of reach, and even superglue the lid on."

How it's helping

The benefits of this hack are twofold.

First, it will save you time and money on finding a traditional moisture absorber.

While they are not the most expensive items or particularly difficult to find, every little bit of saved money or time adds up eventually.

Secondly, it benefits the environment.

We all learned the phrase "reduce, reuse, recycle" growing up, and while it's certainly catchy, it also encapsulates how you can contribute to environmental conservation.

Repurposing those "annoying" silica gel packets into moisture absorbers may not seem like a very big decision on its own, but these environmentally conscious lifestyle choices accumulate over time. Reusing paper and plastic products instead of throwing them out is an active choice to reduce waste, which in turn reduces crowding in landfills and protects oceans from pollution.

Make enough of these choices, and we can make a world of difference for our environments, both local and global.

What everyone's saying

People love learning life hacks, and the commenters on this video were no exception.

"This is a great idea for this weather," one user wrote, noting how this hack could be of particular use during a hot and humid summer.

"Brilliant!" another comment read.

"Oh wow great idea," another user exclaimed. "Must use with all this rain."

