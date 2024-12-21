Company unveils game-changing biodegradable plastic from unlikely source: 'A significant step'

Carbon dioxide pollution is a big problem for our planet, as are plastics. But what if we could use the former to make a biodegradable version of the latter? That is exactly what Finnish energy company Fortum has done, European Supermarket Magazine reported.

The Fortum Recycling and Waste division began exploring the possibility of making new plastic using a process called carbon capture and utilization in 2022. Now, just a scant two years later, it has declared victory.

"This breakthrough is a significant step towards more sustainable plastic production. This kind of development work helps to reduce dependence on fossil-based raw materials and can create new circular economy-based business," said Tony Rehn, head of the project, called Carbon2x.

Carbon dioxide is the main planet-overheating gas produced by burning dirty energy sources such as gas and oil. So, the fact that we are constantly creating it and releasing it into the atmosphere is largely why the global temperature is rising, the climate is changing, and extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and more intense.

Plastic, which is usually made out of petroleum itself, creates pollution and waste at every stage of its development and usage. Once it inevitably ends up in a landfill, in nature, or in the ocean, it never really breaks down, shedding microplastic particles while also ensnaring and choking wildlife.

By creating biodegradable plastic from captured carbon, sourced from the incineration of nonrecyclable waste, Carbon2x attempts to fix all these problems at once — while also addressing some of the concerns that exist around the idea of carbon capture, itself a controversial practice.

"Utilizing captured CO2 is a much more sustainable option in terms of tackling resource scarcity in the future. Whereas carbon capture and storage is a linear solution that does not address the growing material shortage, carbon capture and utilization promotes [a] circular economy," Rehn explained.

