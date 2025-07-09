Mom shares genius hack using silica gel packets: 'This is a great idea'

The packets are known for their "DO NOT EAT" labeling.

A savvy bookworm has finally found a good use for those silica gel packets that turn up everywhere from dried foods to clothing packages.

The scoop

"Moisture? She can't sit with us," joked TikToker Leilani (@life.in.weaverville) in the caption to a recent video, which shows them placing a silica gel packet on a bookshelf to ward off moisture that could damage their book collection.

"I will have to start doing that," one viewer said.

The TikToker offered some additional advice in response.

"I replace mine each time I clean my shelves," they replied.

How it's helping

Silica gel packets often seem like a useless addition to everyday packages, but they serve a crucial purpose for many deliveries. The pellets serve as a "desiccant," which repels moisture, allowing products to stay fresh during shipping.

The packets are known for their "DO NOT EAT" labeling due to the pellets' choking hazard, and as a result, many people throw them out. However, when that occurs, these nonbiodegradable pouches end up in landfills, contributing to environmental contamination.

By reusing the packets, not only do they get a second life, but they also draw moisture from the surrounding area, which can extend the longevity of nearby items.

In this case, it's keeping this TikToker's paperbacks safe from water damage, while others have used them to save waterlogged phones and keep moisture-prone areas around the home dry. In any case, giving silica packets another purpose helps mitigate the environmental impact of this waste.

What everyone's saying

Commenters applauded the post for finding a new way to use this commonly discarded item.

"This is a great idea," one commenter noted.

Meanwhile, others got a particular kick out of the Mean Girls remark.

"Came for the tik tok, stayed for the mean girls reference," another commenter joked.

"I'm not like a regular mom....I'm a cool mom," the TikToker playfully replied.

