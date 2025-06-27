  • Home Home

Man sparks debate after discovering unconventional method for reusing silica gel packets: 'That's genius'

by Salette Cambra
Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit user may have just found a clever way to protect expensive headphones from moisture using something you probably already have lying around: silica gel packets.

The scoop

In a post shared on r/SonyHeadphones, the original poster asked if it was OK to tuck silica gel under the earpads of their Sony XM4s to fight off sweat in Malaysia's humid heat. 

Photo Credit: reddit

Silica gel packets, those tiny pouches you often find in new shoes, vitamin bottles, or electronics packaging, are designed to soak up moisture. 

The Reddit post suggested slipping a few of them under your headphone pads, especially in hot, sticky climates, to help stop sweat from causing damage.

High-end headphones like the Sony XM4 and XM5 can cost over $300, so finding easy ways to extend their life is a smart move. 

One Redditor said their XM4s stopped crackling after they added the packets, a possible fix for moisture-related sound issues.

How it's helping

To try this out, gather a few silica gel packets from around the house (or order some in bulk online) and slip them under your headphone pads, just be sure they sit flat.

This simple fix could help keep the leather or foam from wearing down too fast, potentially saving you hundreds on repairs or replacements.

Instead of tossing those packets in the trash, repurposing them supports a more circular economy, a system that keeps materials in use longer and out of landfills.

When we reuse everyday items, we help reduce the plastic waste that can pollute our water and harm ocean life, and ease the pressure on overcrowded landfills.

This hack pairs perfectly with other creative reuse ideas that are gaining traction, including finding new ways to make money from old electronics.

People are also turning unused items into store credit through professional organizing services and getting smarter about what goes in the recycling bin.

What everyone's saying

The idea drew praise on Reddit. 

"How … how didn't anyone come to it earlier? That's genius," one user commented.

Another said, "Gonna do this for my XM5!"

Some users were concerned about whether silica could dry out headphone materials, but most agreed it was a handy, low-risk fix.

