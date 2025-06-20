Woman shares clever hack using items that usually get thrown away: 'I was today years old'

If you've ever opened a package and found gel silica packets inside, make sure you think twice before tossing them — there might be some jewelry in your life that could benefit from their presence.

The scoop

Katrina Ives (@getreadywithkatrina) shared their hack in a TikTok video, explaining that it was for all their "jewelry girlies."

"Keep the silica packs!!" they wrote, demonstrating as they carefully tuck a pack into their jewelry box. "Keeps moisture out, no smell, no tarnish."

Viewers were impressed with the hack. "I had NO idea!!" one said, astonished.

How it's helping

These commercial silica packs are made from silicon dioxide, and they're intended to absorb moisture to keep items fresh during shipping. Fortunately for jewelry, this means they can also perform double duty in keeping precious metal items safe and dry.

And on the consumer side, this hack extends the usable lifespan and monetary value of every purchase that's involved. Reusing these moisture-absorbing packets helps stretch the value of the original purchase that included them; it keeps the packs out of the landfill, and it helps retain the shine and quality of the jewelry, which in turn means it can be worn, enjoyed, or even resold for cash.

This triple-duty benefit is common in upcycling and reuse hacks like this one. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 34 billion pounds of textiles from the U.S. alone end up in our landfills and oceans each year. That means finding ways to keep clothes and accessories in circulation is key to reducing pollution.

After all, as textiles and plastics corrode over time, their chemical and microplastic components end up leaching back into Earth's air, water, and soil — including back onto our dinner plates. And each year, millions of animals choke on, become entangled in, or suffocate inside litter, especially in the ocean.

So while it may seem like small potatoes to upcycle clothes or regift accessories rather than tossing them, keeping those items out of our environment makes a huge difference. And if you can't figure out how to responsibly recycle an item that's reached the end of its wearable life, you can try an ethical recycling service like Trashie, which rewards you for sending in used textiles and accessories.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were blown away by how clever the hack was — especially since, like so many hacks, it seemed obvious in retrospect.

"I was today years old…I never knew that," one mused.

"Genius," another said. "Wondered why some of my necklaces smell weird."

One was already familiar with the hack and could attest to its success. "I have done this for years and it works!! My silver jewelry doesn't tarnish!" they exclaimed.

