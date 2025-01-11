Healthcare company keeps over 450,000 pounds of harmful waste out of landfills — here's how

"My patients appreciate being able to recycle their used eye health materials."

As environmental concerns continue to rise, one healthcare company is doing its part to keep over 450,000 pounds of harmful waste out of landfills.

As reported by Environment+Energy Leader, contact lens company Bausch + Lomb is taking bold action to address a unique yet growing issue: contact lens and packaging waste. Through its innovative ONE by ONE and Biotrue Eye Care recycling programs, the company has already diverted over 464,000 pounds of materials from U.S. landfills and waterways since 2016.

Contact lenses and their packaging materials pose a significant recycling challenge due to their small size and the specialized plastics they are made from, which standard recycling systems cannot process. As a result, many consumers simply toss their contact lenses in the trash or flush them, which contributes to microplastic pollution in oceans and waterways. Around 6.6 to 11 tons of contact lenses end up in U.S. wastewater yearly, damaging marine ecosystems and potentially entering the food chain.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

To address this issue, Bausch + Lomb launched its ONE by ONE Recycling Program in 2016. This initiative allows consumers to drop off used lenses, blister packs, and top foils at nearly 14,000 optometry practices across the U.S. Once collected, the materials are sent to TerraCycle®, where they are cleaned and repurposed into new products.

In 2021, the company expanded its efforts with the Biotrue Eye Care Recycling Program, which focuses on recycling eye drop containers, lens cases, and Biotrue-branded bottles. Consumers can mail these items to TerraCycle® using pre-paid labels, ensuring they are properly recycled.

By providing an easy way to recycle contact lenses and their packaging, Bausch + Lomb's programs help prevent waste from piling up in landfills and waterways. As more consumers participate, the impact extends beyond reducing microplastic pollution; it also supports a broader effort to protect marine ecosystems and contribute to a more sustainable future.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"My patients appreciate being able to recycle their used eye health materials in an environmentally responsible way," said Dr. Jennifer Tsai, an optometrist in New York, per Environment+Energy Leader.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



