Upcycler shares unbelievable photos after giving second life to stained clothing: ‘Your skills are beyond good’

Tie-dying clothes isn’t just for 10-year-olds at summer camp. It’s a fun activity that allows for tons of creativity, and one user took to the r/Upcycling forum to share their skills with the world.

The user shared several images of their pieces, which they “rescued” from their local thrift store, noting that the clothing “used to be stained but now I can’t tell.” The shorts, shirts, and pants are all dyed with beautiful hues, almost giving the impression of a geode.

According to one of their replies, this user also sells their tie-dyed products in their Etsy shop. Their pieces range from $40 to $100 based on how intricate the design is.

Photo Credit: u/moodyb1 / Reddit

Upcycling, like the work done by this individual, is a way to breathe new life into old pieces. It keeps materials with “good bones” and superficial damage into modern items. After looking at these patterns, you would have never guessed the clothing had been stained and thrifted.

Besides getting a good deal on these base pieces, the craftsperson also rescued clothes that may have been otherwise tossed into a landfill.

The clothing industry is one of the most environmentally unsustainable; it’s estimated to produce 10% of the world’s dirty energy emissions. There are also harmful chemicals and agents used in the manufacturing process that can harm waterways and local ecosystems. Thrifting and upcycling reduce the need to make more clothing, thus decreasing the industry’s footprint.

Other users have taken to the internet to share their pieces with the world. One transformed a decrepit children’s bench into a colorful one that looked like it would fit in with a playground. Another restored a table purchased in the 1950s into a modern, chic statement piece for their home.

As for the original post, the comments section celebrated the craftsperson’s ability to turn old clothing into something remarkable.

“It makes me SO happy knowing they didn’t go into the landfill! They turned out beautiful!” one Redditor shared.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” said one user.

“Your skills are beyond good,” another commenter applauded.

