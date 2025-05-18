Scientists make disturbing find after examining sharks' reproductive organs: 'Their survival is under increasing threat'

A recent study revealed serious abnormalities in the reproductive systems of sharks, and they were caused by microplastics. The discovery points to a big pollution problem that could impact human health and well-being.

What's happening?

Spadenose sharks are native to the Indian and West Pacific Oceans and are considered a food source in some regions. Populations struggle to survive because of fishing and habitat changes. In fact, oceanic shark and ray populations have shrunk by 71% in the last 50 years.

"Whether they're top predators or mesopredators, their presence helps regulate populations of prey species and support the health of marine food webs," marine scientist Marissa Cristina Márquez wrote for Forbes. "But their survival is under increasing threat."

Researchers recently examined the gastrointestinal and reproductive organs of spadenose sharks only to make a shocking discovery. Microplastics were found in 97.5% of GI tract samples and 95% of gonadal tissues. Females were found to have higher levels of microplastics in their gonadal tissue than males, though males' reproductive systems were also impacted.

Why is it important?

While this discovery points to a broader problem of polluted oceans, with microplastics reaching every part, the human health impact is undeniable.

Chemical additives in microplastics can be toxic and cause serious health problems. They can cause illnesses from heart disease to lung disease and more. People who eat spadenose sharks regularly could be in danger of ingesting poison.

What can we do?

Federal legislation has been put in place to provide funding for research on microplastics, including their impact on marine life and how to prevent microplastic pollution.

In the meantime, it's important for people to cut down on plastic use. By reducing waste in landfills and oceans, we can work toward a cleaner future for all.

