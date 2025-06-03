Travel expert shares brilliant hack using item that's commonly thrown away: 'Brilliant'

The hack could wind up saving you money.

If anyone knows how to pack smart, it's Samantha Brown (@samanthabrowntravels). A travel TV host of 24 years and vacation expert, Brown has spent decades living out of suitcases and navigating the world.

So, when she shared a simple packing hack using silica gel packets — yes, the "do not eat" kind — people paid attention.

"Want a tip that could save you a lot of money, your sanity, and possibly your vacation?" she asked.

"Save and reuse these silica gel packets."

Brown explained that silica gel packets are great for absorbing moisture and getting people out of messy situations.

Add silica packets to a resealable bag with a damaged phone, and they can draw the water out, Brown elaborated. Or, in case you are prone to spilling wine on your laptop, bring an old poly mailer and a bunch of silica packets in your carry-on as a preventative measure, she suggested.

The science is all there: Silica gel is a desiccant that helps draw out moisture and can prevent water damage, mildew, and musty smells.

"If you have a Costco membership, go to the aisle with the bathroom rugs. Those packets are the size of your palm. I've been putting them in my shoes for years," wrote one TikToker.

Saving silica packets for a rainy day can be a tiny but mighty way to cut costs and prevent waste.

Silica packets do a great job of keeping electronics, shoes, and clothing dry, and that can prevent the need for expensive replacements and keep perfectly good items out of landfills. Because these packets are not recyclable, reusing them is the most effective way to keep them out of landfills.

These reuse tips are part of a growing trend of waste prevention that benefits both consumers and the planet.

Getting organized and finding uses for ordinary things can save people money and sometimes even make them money. Marketplaces like Trashie and ThredUp keep people from throwing away perfectly good clothing and make it easier to recycle, resell, and repurpose what we already have.

Take it from the experts: Seeing the world doesn't have to mean buying more. As Brown proved, good travelers are thinking of ways to use and salvage what they already have.

Other TikTokers appreciated the creative hack. "Yay my stash of those packets finally makes sense!" one user commented on the video.

"Brilliant, as always," said another.

