Expert shares smart tip for reusing old drink containers: 'I'm going to try that'

Finding novel ways to reuse items instead of throwing them away can help you save money and reduce waste. An expert shared a smart and easy idea for reusing drink carton tops.

The scoop

An account on TikTok called Sustainability Matters (@sustinabilitymattersva) shared a simple hack for getting the most out of your drink cartons.

The simple hack involved cutting the top off the carton and reusing the plastic spout as a pour lid for dry goods stores in a mason jar. All you need to do is cut the lid to size and replace the removable part of the Mason jar lid.

This simple kitchen hack is a good way to reuse waste while also making life easier.

How it's helping

Repurposing items instead of throwing them away can help save people a lot of money while also significantly reducing waste. There are lots of different ways to reuse items such as packaging and containers, which can help you save a lot of money while also reducing the amount of plastic sent to landfills.

Reusing items instead of discarding them is a part of transitioning to a circular economy that minimizes waste and maximizes resource value by using products for as long as possible. This kind of thinking can save people a lot of money on disposable items, such as packaging, while also benefiting the planet by reducing the amount of waste produced and the demand for new materials.

There are lots of creative ways to reuse items that you may throw away. For example, old clothes can be easily turned into cleaning rags, and toilet rolls make great biodegradable pots for growing seedlings.

If you can't repurpose some of your trash, you might consider looking for ways to recycle it. Knowing the recycling options in a given area can help reduce waste and ensure materials are reused. Additionally, there are several organizations, like Trashie, that will reward you for recycling old clothes, shoes, and electronics.

What everyone's saying

Fellow TikTokers were grateful for the expert's handy tip and couldn't wait to try it themselves.

"Oh I'm going to try that," wrote one commenter.

Another thanked the expert for being eco-conscious, writing, "Love what you're doing for the planet."

