Scientists issue dire warning after making disturbing discovery at the bottom of the ocean: 'Critical'

The ocean floor remains one of the last unexplored areas of the planet. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, only 26.1% of the global sea floor had been mapped with high-resolution technology by 2024.

However, that doesn't mean trash hasn't found a way to reach the depths.

What's happening?

A study published in Marine Pollution Bulletin and shared by ScienceDirect found 139 pieces of litter in Puerto Rican waters at depths ranging from 250 meters to 6,300 meters.

These items included materials such as plastic, glass, fabric, and wood. Specifically, aluminum cans, clothing, a ladder, and a parachute were found on the seafloor.

Meanwhile, at least 10 items were identified as old fishing gear, including lines, weights, and netting.

"Understanding the abundance and distribution of marine debris is critical to identifying holistic changes and feedbacks that influence the health and sustainability of ocean ecosystems," the study's abstract noted.

Why is ocean litter concerning?

Litter is concerning anywhere but especially in the ocean. Here, at depths few humans will ever reach, trash can accumulate and will be difficult to clean up. For all the time that it's there, it will deteriorate water quality, potentially leach harmful chemicals, and break up into smaller and smaller pieces that can be ingested by sea creatures.

According to the study, various ocean animals were seen interacting with the trash. For example, fishes, crabs, and squat lobsters were documented swimming inside the debris, while anemones had attached themselves to larger pieces of waste.

Fishing waste is a particular concern. Across the globe, large sea creatures have been found tangled up in fishing lines and netting, causing serious injury or even death. The absence of even one animal from the ecosystem can have profound knock-on effects, some of which might not be felt for years to come.

In Scotland, scientists analyzed the contents of a sperm whale's stomach after it got tangled up in fishing gear and died. Some 33 pounds of marine debris was discovered, including rope, plastic, and items from mussel farming.

Sperm whales are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, as the International Whaling Commission observed.

According to Wild for Life, sperm whales contribute to the stability of the ocean food chain. They also help with absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere thanks to their iron-rich feces that boost phytoplankton growth.

This is just one example of how marine life can shape the health of our planet, and the presence of litter in the world's waters can severely harm these animals' chances of survival.

What can be done about ocean litter?

Technology is being developed to help remove trash from the ocean. A pair of Australian surfers created the Seabin, which sucks up garbage in harbors. Elsewhere, a solar-powered catamaran was developed that collects litter from rivers and other water bodies.

But we don't have to rely on such innovations to make a difference. Reducing our production of waste is essential to ensure the health of vital marine ecosystems. That means sending fewer items to landfills, recycling when possible, and reusing plastic and glass rather than throwing it out.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.