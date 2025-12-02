Woman shares brilliant trick using old medication bottles: 'This is genius'

Avid crafters occasionally face the thorny issue of how to safely dispose of used sewing needles. One TikToker has a brilliant solution: Store them in used pill bottles.

The scoop

On TikTok, user Jennifer Quilts 4 Fun (@jennifer.quilts.4) shared an image of a needle in an empty medication bottle.

Photo Credit: Tiktok

"What do you do with your used sewing machine needles?" she wrote in the caption. "I save mine in an empty pill bottle! This one's just getting started—with only one lonely needle inside. When it's full, I toss the whole bottle into my medical sharps container."

"It's a simple way to keep things safe (and keep my sewing space tidy)," she added.

How it's helping

The hack provides a nifty way to give old pill bottles a second life while keeping sewing areas clutter-free. It also allows people to throw away sharp objects without the risk of tearing a hole in a trash bag or potentially injuring someone.

Two-thirds of U.S. adults take prescription drugs, according to Georgetown University's Health Policy Institute. That means that most people are familiar with those orange pill bottles, no matter how hard they may try to avoid plastic items.

Fortunately, the potential uses for pill bottles are endless. People have turned them into seed organizers, storage systems, and even mini salad dressing bottles for fresh salads at work — creative options that can save money compared to buying similar items new.

Plus, given that many prescription medication bottles are not recyclable through curbside collection, according to GoodRx, these creative solutions can keep waste out of methane-releasing landfills while protecting our oceans from plastic pollution.

What everyone's saying

Jennifer's fellow crafters were excited to safely dispose of their spent needles.

"Oh! That's a better idea than my empty 20oz soda bottle," one wrote.

Another user suggested pouring wax from old candles around the needles for extra protection, offering the potential to reuse two household items at once.

One commenter simply replied, "This is genius!"

