Woman shares clever idea using old candle: 'That's so smart'

by Samantha Hindman
In a post to the r/luxurycandles community, the user shared how she repurposed the packaging into colorful bookmarks.

"Couldn't bear to toss the beautiful packaging," she explained.

Repurposing packaging like this helps to give these materials a second life, but perhaps more importantly, it works to shrink landfill waste. According to the World Counts, paper products make up about 26% of total landfill waste. Giving them a new purpose, even something as small as a bookmark, is a small but satisfying way to help reduce that number.

Plus, creative reuse saves money and adds a personal touch to everyday items. Instead of buying new bookmarks, this DIYer turned what would have been trash into something stylish and functional.

Other crafty internet users have shared similar tricks. One TikTok creator showed how to turn empty Talenti gelato containers into plant pots, while another Reddit user repurposed a pepper container into a handy storage tube for crochet needles.

Each of these small ideas contributes to a larger movement toward a circular economy, where products and packaging get reused instead of discarded, saving both resources and money in the long run. There are even some items that, instead of tossing, can bring home extra cash by being swapped for store credit

This user's bookmarking hack resonated with readers, with one commenter writing: "That's so smart. How did you do that?"

The OP responded, "Nothing special — just unfolded the box until it was completely flat, then cut it up into cute rectangles."

Another commenter chimed in with another handy solution: "Love this! I do this with all sorts of paper I don't want to toss — get some self-adhesive lamination sheets on Amazon and they'll stay nice and intact!"

