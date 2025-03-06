  • Home Home

5 thrift store finds that will make you majorly jealous

Responsible and eagle-eyed shoppers snagged these items at a jaw-dropping discount.

by Laurelle Stelle
Photo Credit: Reddit

Shopping secondhand is a guaranteed way to save money on clothes, furniture, cookware, books, and many other items. But sometimes it goes beyond simple savings and opens the door to luxury and brand-name purchases at a fraction of the cost. Here are five items that responsible and eagle-eyed shoppers snagged at a jaw-dropping discount.

1. Le Creuset baking dish

"A find like this would make me feel like I hit the lottery!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

Le Creuset is famous for high-quality bakeware in bright, cheery colors. This shopper found a "Signature Oval Dutch Oven" in a beautiful shade of blue for only $20 — and it was in great condition with the lid intact. Items in this shape and color range from $290 to $750 on Le Creuset's website depending on the size, which the original poster didn't list. That means they got this high-end item for 93%-98% off.

2. Moccamaster coffee machine

"This is my white whale too."
Photo Credit: iStock

This shopper found their "white whale" combing through a yard sale. It was a new Moccamaster coffee machine being sold in its original box for just $37. Since they retail for just under $359.95 on the Crate and Barrel website, the shopper saved almost 90%. Plus, they can make their favorite coffee at home instead of visiting a coffee shop for more savings and less waste.

3. Grats Decor mirror

"This is such an incredible find!"
Photo Credit: iStock

A thrift store is a great place to shop for mirrors at any time, but one lucky buyer ended up with more than they imagined when they picked up a designer mirror worth $2,247.50. The piece, an Illuminati mirror, has a circular mirror-finish frame around an oval mirror that hangs at a stylish angle. The buyer paid only $35 for a discount over 98%.

4. "The Old Book Shop" handbag

"It's worth every penny."
Photo Credit: Reddit

This charming novelty bag in the image of a bookstore came from Vendula London. It's no longer available for retail purchase, and eBay listings start at $300. The thrifter who found it paid $120 with a coupon, and promptly gifted it to their best friend who had mentioned wanting the exact bag!

5. High-performance blow dryer

"I'm never this lucky!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

Shoppers across the country recently became obsessed with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. One lucky thrifter found what appeared to be that very item on a trip to their local secondhand store for a mere $7.99. It later turned out not to be a brand-name model — but it still would have cost about $55 new, so they saved 85%.

