5 thrift store finds that will make you majorly jealous

Shopping secondhand is a guaranteed way to save money on clothes, furniture, cookware, books, and many other items. But sometimes it goes beyond simple savings and opens the door to luxury and brand-name purchases at a fraction of the cost. Here are five items that responsible and eagle-eyed shoppers snagged at a jaw-dropping discount.
1. Le Creuset baking dish
Le Creuset is famous for high-quality bakeware in bright, cheery colors. This shopper found a "Signature Oval Dutch Oven" in a beautiful shade of blue for only $20 — and it was in great condition with the lid intact. Items in this shape and color range from $290 to $750 on Le Creuset's website depending on the size, which the original poster didn't list. That means they got this high-end item for 93%-98% off.
2. Moccamaster coffee machine
This shopper found their "white whale" combing through a yard sale. It was a new Moccamaster coffee machine being sold in its original box for just $37. Since they retail for just under $359.95 on the Crate and Barrel website, the shopper saved almost 90%. Plus, they can make their favorite coffee at home instead of visiting a coffee shop for more savings and less waste.
3. Grats Decor mirror
A thrift store is a great place to shop for mirrors at any time, but one lucky buyer ended up with more than they imagined when they picked up a designer mirror worth $2,247.50. The piece, an Illuminati mirror, has a circular mirror-finish frame around an oval mirror that hangs at a stylish angle. The buyer paid only $35 for a discount over 98%.
4. "The Old Book Shop" handbag
This charming novelty bag in the image of a bookstore came from Vendula London. It's no longer available for retail purchase, and eBay listings start at $300. The thrifter who found it paid $120 with a coupon, and promptly gifted it to their best friend who had mentioned wanting the exact bag!
5. High-performance blow dryer
Shoppers across the country recently became obsessed with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. One lucky thrifter found what appeared to be that very item on a trip to their local secondhand store for a mere $7.99. It later turned out not to be a brand-name model — but it still would have cost about $55 new, so they saved 85%.
|
What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?
Reduced environmental impact 🌎
Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.
Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.