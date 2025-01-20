Shopper's $300 yard-sale find has fellow thrifters floored: 'How is this possible?'

"This is my white whale too."

A yard-sale hunter took to Reddit to celebrate their latest fantastic find, one that had the rest of the internet utterly jealous.

Posting in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, they showed off one of their "white whale" finds, a Moccamaster coffee machine they got for just $37 new in the box.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This is a truly incredible find at a price point that is absolutely too good to pass up. A brand new Moccamaster coffee machine retails for $359.95, according to Crate and Barrel's website, making this an absolutely stunning deal for the finder.

Thrifting for goods and clothes is a fantastic way to get high-quality, designer goods for significantly less money than you would have to pay for the same items new. You can craft incredible wardrobes, decorate stylish homes and even create the kitchen of your dreams with a keen eye and a little bit of luck.

But thrifting does more than just help your wallet. Buying goods and clothing used can have a profound environmental impact as well. When items are thrown out, they wind up in landfills, which generate between 14% and 17% of the United States' methane pollution, according to the EPA. Landfills' methane pollution is equivalent to more 24 million gas-powered cars driving for a year, and they produce as much carbon dioxide as 13.1 million homes' energy use for a year, as noted by the EPA.

Not to mention, you can find incredible treasures secondhand, from vintage tables to $1,500 coats to $1,000 vintage cameras.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Commenters on this particular find were understandably jealous.

"Damn these are like $500 new!" one said, "Amazing find."

"How is this possible?" added another, "Is there a huge dent in it or something?"

"This is my white whale too," a third said, "Super jelly!"

"Uber jealous," another user replied.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.