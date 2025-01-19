Shopper makes mind-blowing discovery after checking back of thrifted mirror: '[I] couldn't believe it'

A Reddit user scored a beautiful mirror while thrift shopping, but the real kicker came when she discovered its retail price.

The thrifter paid $35 for the mirror but, after a little bit of digging, found out that it retails for a whopping $2,247.50.

Here's what they had to say about the find: "from the second i saw this mirror i knew it was coming home with me. checked the tag and couldn't believe it. such a cool piece, and although i don't have wall space for this massive thing now, i can't wait to put it in my future home!! it actually hangs a little sideways (like the first pic, not straight up like in the stock image) which i love. such a score for only $35."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Making mirrors requires a lot of energy. Specifically, it requires high temperatures for glass production. That production relies mostly on gas, which is bad news for our atmosphere. The more glass we can keep in one piece and in use, the less gas we have to burn to make more. We're seeing improvements in glass technology that can improve shatter resistance, which will hopefully keep mirrors in use for longer.

Thrifting is not only a great way to get incredible deals on the stuff you need; it also helps prevent perfectly good items from going to landfills. Using preowned items also means we aren't gathering virgin materials to make brand-new products, which is generally good news for the environment. Take a look at our thrifting guide to see how you can save a few bucks and help the planet at the same time.

Commenters were equally floored by the deal.

"That's gonna be a really awesome centerpiece for an entryway," said one Redditor.

"This is such an incredible find! Congratulations!!" said another.

"This is so SO COOL OH MY GOSH CONGRATS!!" chimed in another.

