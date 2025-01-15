Shopper baffled after coming across 'once in a lifetime' dream find at thrift store: 'They [don't] make it any more'

When shopping at your local thrift store, you might find your dream item — or you might find the dream item of your best friend. One Redditor showed off the cute bag they gifted their bestie for Christmas.

One person posted a cute — and very specific — bag they found as a gift.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a cute story about long-distance best friends, one Redditor explained how they happened upon the bag of their BFF's dreams.









During a discussion about "dream bags or splurges," their friend mentioned a particular bag "that was hard to find as they didn't make it any more." More than a year later, the original poster found the exact bag at a thrift store. While it wasn't the cheapest secondhand score, they still got a decent discount: "$120 after coupon and taxes! Not the cheapest find of the year, but still worth it!"

The bag is constructed to look like the facade of an old-time bookshop. The brand appears to be called Vendula London, which makes bags featuring different storefronts. A similar bag can be found on eBay for more than $300.

Shopping secondhand is one of the best ways to save money on clothing and household items. Stores such as Goodwill receive many more donations than they can sell and constantly have new inventory. Plus, vintage items are often made of high-quality materials and lack the planned obsolescence that plagues modern appliances such as phones and computers.

Many thrifters can save more than $100 a year just by swapping out half of their clothing purchases. CouponFollow reports that many people can save nearly $1,800 a year by buying secondhand items.

Redditors were charmed by this cute bag and excited for the OP.

Some folks were surprised by the price tag, but one supportive person said, "It's worth every penny for a once in a lifetime find!"

"That is amazing! What a find for Christmas!" wrote another commenter.

Someone else added, "What a fantastic find and even better friendship!"

