Shopper stunned after finding designer items for cheap at thrift store: 'The thrift gods were in my favor'

Bargain hunters of all types know the thrill of thrifting. Finding a hidden gem at a good price and in pristine condition is part of the fun of shopping secondhand. One lucky shopper had such a great experience that they took to the subreddit "r/ThriftStoreHauls" to share it.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The post is titled "Over $700 worth of shoes for $20" and shows two pairs of nice, high-end shoes. The caption underneath reads, "Found these studded Sebago loafers for $8 and Phillip Lim heels for $12 - the thrift gods were in my favor."

Thrifting is increasingly popular, and for good reason. One study estimates that seasoned thrifters can save up to $1,700 per year on clothing alone.

The environmental benefits are also tremendous. Thrifting keeps items out of already crowded landfills and from polluting our oceans. It also prevents the pollution that accompanies manufacturing. And since the fast-fashion industry is responsible for 2 to 8 percent of global air pollution, buying previously owned items is good for everyone.

Fashionable shoes aren't the only unbelievable deals shoppers have scored. Another Redditor posted they found a sweatshirt at a thrift store that retailed for $800. Other users have posted unique lamps and even camera bags purchased at just a fraction of their original prices.

Getting into thrifting is a great way for bargain hunters and environmentally conscious people to shop. But regardless, breaking up with fast fashion is an important step for consumers to help protect our shared environment. Knowing your local recycling options is also important. And shoppers who want to get rid of old clothes or electronics can take advantage of great reward programs designed to help them recycle items properly.

Commenters on the original post were amazed by the find. One said, "Really, really nice." Another added, "Those loafers are preppy-punk-rock n' roll- perfection!"

