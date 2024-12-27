Your drawer full of old electronics could be worth major rewards — here's how much you can collect by trading them in

The cost is $20 for a medium-sized box or $25 for a larger one.

When big tech companies introduce their latest phone or computer models, many people jump at the chance to upgrade. But that can lead to a difficult question: What should we do with our old electronics once they're replaced? Well, good news: A company called Trashie is offering major rewards for trading in your drawer full of old electronics.

How does Trashie's electronic recycling program work?

When you sign up for the program, Trashie sends you their popular Take Back Bags and a box with a UPS label. The cost is $20 for a medium-sized box or $25 for a larger one. You fill the box with your old electronics and send it back to the company.

According to their website, some of the items accepted include computers, tablets, smartphones, cords, chargers, modems, cable boxes, digital cameras, and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Devices.

Once they receive your box, workers sort through and separate items that can be refurbished. They also destroy any personal data easing privacy concerns. As reported on Wastedive, "The steel, aluminum, copper, plastics, and circuit boards then go to refineries and recycling facilities."









The company then sends the equivalent of up to $40 in rewards that you can redeem on things such as movie tickets and meals.

Why should I recycle my electronics with Trashie?

Smart recycling programs are great because they offer us chances to earn rewards while helping the environment.

A trade-in program such as Trashie's gives consumers fast and stress-free ways to earn rewards. And you get them while disposing of things you no longer need, decluttering your living space.

This is also great for the environment. Landfills around the world are reaching capacity. As reported in the Geneva Environment Network, "E-waste can be toxic, is not biodegradable and accumulates in the environment, in the soil, air, water, and living things."

Are there similar programs to Trashie's electronic recycling?

Yes! This electronic recycling program builds on Trashie's already successful textile recycling program. The company launched the clothing recycling rewards program to counter the negative effects of the growth of fast fashion.

More and more companies are trying to promote recycling by offering rewards programs. In the field of electronics, exciting trade-in programs come courtesy of big name-brand companies such as Target and Staples. The companies offer store credit when you turn in your old electronic devices.

