Shopper surprised after discovering high-end items inside bag purchased at local thrift store: 'What on earth was this doing priced at $20'

"This is worth much more than that."

This thrift gem is every photographer's dream.

A Redditor shared photos of their unbelievable thrift shop find to r/ThriftStoreHauls, leaving photographers green with envy.

They had found an ordinary camera bag — so imagine their surprise when they opened it up to find several cameras and lenses, showcased in their slideshow of photos.

Let's break down just how much this shopper saved. The bag includes a Nikon D5100, which can be bought new for $650 on Amazon; Canon EOS 20D, which can be purchased used for $70 on Amazon; two Nikon 18-55mm lenses that cost $200 each; one Canon EF-S 10-18mm lens with a price of $300; and one Canon 85mm ultrasonic lens that sells for $500.



This shopper bought around $2,000 dollars worth of high-quality cameras and lenses for $20.

It's good karma for the Redditor, who commented, "I have some more canon lenses from a camera that was stolen a few years ago so I am happy to start playing with photography again."

It's not every day you find your white whale — a thrift shopping term for your dream find — but you're sure to find plenty of unique items and great savings along the way. One shopper found a brand-new pair of Dr. Martens — worth $180 — for just $4. Another lucky thrifter scored a KitchenAid mixer, which retails for nearly $500, for only ten bucks.

Saving money is one of the biggest appeals of thrifting, but did you know thrifting helps save the planet, too? Thrifting reduces air, water, and soil pollution; conserves valuable natural resources; and keeps items from entering landfills, according to Goodwill.

Ready to find your white whale? Start by searching through our guide to shopping at thrift stores.

Commenters were absolutely thrilled for the shopper — and a bit jealous, too.

"That's so awesome! Especially hearing they are to replace a camera that was stolen from you," one user said.

"Congrats!"

"What on earth was this doing priced at 20$!!! This is worth much more than that. Unbelievable find," another user wrote.

