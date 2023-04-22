Mom shares simple trick for instantly wiping scuff marks off your walls: ‘This thing works wonders’

A TikTok cleaning hack for easily removing scuff marks from walls will make you ditch those expensive Magic Eraser sponges for an equally effective and far cheaper option.

The scoop

The trick, shared in a video by TikToker Best Mom Hacks (@BestMomHacks), shows how to use baking soda to remove scuff marks from walls.

In the video, she wets a standard kitchen sponge and dips it into baking powder. She pours the baking powder into her hand, but you can also use a bowl.

With the damp sponge edge saturated in baking soda, she begins to work at the scuff mark in a circular motion. A few seconds later, the mark is completely gone.

“This thing works wonders,” she says.

How it’s helping

Scuff marks on walls can happen so easily, especially with kids in the house. But anything can cause them, such as a chair seated too close to the wall, furniture, or things bumping in high-traffic areas.

The go-to for most people is the popular Mr. Clean’s Magic Eraser melamine sponges. They can retail for about $2 per sponge, and if you’ve ever used one, you know how quickly they can crumble. That’s because they’re so porous. So that means a particularly tough scuff mark could easily use up an entire sponge.

Baking soda is an entirely biodegradable option that’s also safe to use. It has a number of uses around the home as it is — from cleaning to DIYing personal care products — so keeping baking soda on hand is a no-brainer. You can often find boxes at your local supermarket for about $0.99.

What people are saying

“I wish I knew sooner that it actually worked,” the TikToker says in the video.

This tutorial from Bitz N Giggles shows you how to make your own Magic Eraser. And they say it has way more uses than just eliminating scuff marks.

The tutorial says, “I use my DIY Magic Erasers to clean so many things around the house from soap scum in the shower and tub to deep dirt and scuffs on our vinyl windows, door frames and siding.”

