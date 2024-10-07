Cleaning expert shares 'innovative' DIY cleaning powder made from common food waste: 'This is really neat'

This cleaning powder may be an economical way to clean baked-on grease and other things around your kitchen.

You may be surprised to learn that you can make everything from soda to broth by saving your kitchen scraps. Adding another item to that list, one cleaning expert has shown followers how to clean using eggshells.

The scoop

This surprising cleaning hack comes from Lese Mmolotsi (@homewithlese), who shares her tidying-up tips with her online community. In one viral TikTok with nearly 100,000 likes, Mmolotsi gives viewers her recipe for a cleaning powder made by pulverizing eggshells.

If you'd like to try this recipe out, start by saving your eggshells. While the clip doesn't say exactly how many shells to use, it looks like at least a dozen. Once you have your collection, rinse off any residue and then boil to sanitize. Next, you will need to bake your eggshells in the oven until they are completely dry.

Once you have your clean and dry eggshells, pop them in a blender or food processor until they have been pulverized to a fine powder. To complete your cleaning mixture, add 2 tablespoons of baking soda and 1 tablespoon of washing powder. This should leave you with a gentle and effective cleaning powder that can be used all over your home.

How it's working

Using scraps to make something new saves you money and keeps your waste out of landfills — talk about bang for your buck. You may be skeptical about this cleaning idea, but luckily The Kitchn was thoughtful enough to test it out. According to the author, it cleaned their pan just as well as a traditional powder cleaner, but they did clarify: "This eggshell cleaner is very abrasive, so I wouldn't recommend using it on a glass pan because it may leave tiny scratches over time."

If you use eggs regularly and have a little extra time on your hands, making this cleaning powder may be an economical way to clean baked-on grease and other things around your kitchen. Using ingredients you already have on hand can save you close to $100 a year, and you will likely be using fewer harmful chemicals.

Lots of traditional cleaning solutions and products contain something called volatile organic compounds that can lead to adverse health effects. The American Lung Association warns that "breathing VOCs can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, can cause difficulty breathing and nausea, and can damage the central nervous system and other organs." It also explains that avoiding VOC-containing products and using proper ventilation can greatly reduce your exposure.

What people are saying

Folks hoping to reduce their waste and keep their homes clean were excited to learn about this use of eggshells.

"A great use for eggshells if you don't have plants/garden. I think this is really neat," commented one person.

Another said: "Saving my eggshells from now onwards!"

One excited viewer added: "This is the most innovative thing I've seen!! So cool."

