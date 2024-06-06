Shopper shares surprise with photo of luxury home item found at thrift store: 'Right time, right place, and right money'



Some thrifters have all the luck. Shoppers have found luxury cookware, high-end luggage, and designer coats all for a fraction of their original price. One secondhand shopper took to Reddit to share one of their best thrift finds.

The subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls is a place where folks share the cool stuff they find shopping secondhand. One Redditor took to the forum to post several photos of a luxury blanket they bought at a local Goodwill.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The series of photos shows a lovely cream-colored blanket with a woven trim hem. In a couple of detailed photos, we can see a tag that reads, "100% Kashmir, made in Italy," and another that reads, "Schweitzer Linens."

Schweitzer Linen is a luxury bedding store based in New York City. Their products are high-end and quite expensive. A similar blanket to the one pictured retails for over $2,000, which means a 99% discount for our thrift shopper.

Secondhand shopping has had a boom in recent years, and a report from thredUP found that: "Online resale is the fastest-growing sector of the U.S. secondhand market, expected to grow 21% annually on average over the next five years, reaching $38 billion by 2027."

Not only has thrifting been gaining popularity, but the secondhand luxury market has also seen growth. "Approximately $49.3 billion (€45 billion) worth of secondhand luxury products were sold worldwide in 2023, according to Bain & Company estimates," writes the Robb Report.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Thrifting is a great way to save money when shopping for goods. You may have to work a little harder to find the right item, but with the potential for massive savings, it's probably worth the effort. Our guide reports that even if you only swap out half of your clothing purchases, you will likely save close to $100 a year.

Fellow thrifters on Reddit were thrilled for this poster's incredible find. One person wrote: "Right time, right place, and right money. Solid score!"

Someone else said: "What a beautiful blanket and incredible find, congratulations!"

Another thrifter suggested: "Definitely take it to a specialty cleaner!"

Finds like this inspire us to keep shopping secondhand.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.