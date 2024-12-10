Expert gardener reveals easy hack to grow hundreds of tomatoes for free: 'Need to do this for sure'

Attention all green thumbs — there's a gift that keeps on giving, and it's more affordable than a jelly of the month club.

The scoop

Fruit and vegetable connoisseur Joseph Clark (@joesgarden.official) demonstrates how to save the seeds from your favorite tomato to grow hundreds more later for free.

All you need is ripe tomatoes. Joe notes that the non-hybrid varieties are best. Squeeze or scoop out the seeds into a jar of fresh water and cover to ferment. This gets rid of the germination inhibiting gel that collects around the seeds.

After a few days, viable seeds will sink to the bottom while bad seeds stick to the top. Don't be alarmed if mold forms on the top — this is totally normal. Just skim away with the floating seeds.

Strain and rinse the good seeds. Lay them out until they are completely dry and then store in a paper packet until spring. Joe recommends labeling them to prevent any mix-ups. You can repeat this process year after year.

"Saving seed is very easy and rewarding," Joe wrote in the caption.

How it's working

Saving seeds from season to season saves a whole lot of money while building a whole lot of pride. No need to go to the store when you have produce at your fingertips. It saves gas, energy, and time in the grand scheme of things.

The best part is that this hack is useful to anyone since tomatoes come in a range of sizes, helping them cater to a variety of living situations whether you want towering vines in the garden or mini "maters" in an apartment windowsill.

If you're worried about having too many tomatoes, don't worry — there are ways to keep tomatoes fresh all winter long. You can freeze them until you're ready for a recipe that calls for canned tomatoes or make a sauce to save for later.

Tomatoes off of the vine are exponentially better than anything you'll find at the grocery. You can taste the difference from store bought varieties which are typically grown on mass production farms who prioritize profit over quality and health. The additional distance traveled between harvest and consumption contributes to carbon and other planet-warming pollution.

Growing your own produce, shopping at farmer's markets, and supporting local brands is a great way to reduce your carbon impact, boost your health, and reduce the environmental impact of food. Studies show those who garden are also happier. If you're looking for similar hacks, you can create endless supplies of basil, chickpeas, chives, and broccoli too.

What people are saying

Joe's tomato seed tip was well received by those looking to follow suit or had other methods of their own.

"Need to do this for sure," one TikToker commented.

"You can also squeeze the seeds straight onto some kitchen roll and let it dry. Then when you want to grow them the following year you just tear off some of the kitchen roll, put it in soiled and water," one comment advised.

"Great way to grow tomatoes for free," said a third.

