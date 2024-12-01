Gardener shares money-saving hack so you never have to buy basil again: 'Thanks for the tip'

You don't even need a lot of space to reap the benefits of growing your own food.

Basil is a versatile herb known for its sweet and peppery flavor. A favorite in pesto and salads, basil is also used to add flavor to tomato sauces, ice cream, and sorbets. And with this easy hack, you'll never have to buy it again.

The scoop

While basil is a relatively easy herb to grow, it is an annual plant, so new plants need to be grown every year. To save you time and money, TikToker Gardenary (@gardenary) shared a great hack for harvesting basil seeds before chopping back bolting plants so that you "never buy basil again."

When your basil plants bolt, don't just chop it back and toss it – save those seeds first!

In the post, the gardener reveals that the best time to harvest the seeds is when the stems of the plants start turning brown. Once brown, the pods can be removed from the stems and gently rolled between your palms, and voila — you have basil seeds to plant next year.

How it's working

Growing your own food is a great way to get outside and put healthy, flavorsome food on your table. Making use of hacks like these and other gardening tips is a great way to ensure you have an endless supply of homegrown, tasty produce while also saving you money on your grocery bill — a win-win situation.

Fresh produce is super nutritious, and the great thing about growing your own fruits and vegetables is you know what chemicals, if any, were used and what pests were a problem. Additionally, home-grown produce eliminates the transportation chain needed to get that food on your plate, which is great for the environment because it reduces pollution.

Gardening has also been shown to have a number of health benefits beyond providing great nutrition. Spending time outside is a great way to improve your physical and mental health. Spending time in nature has been shown to be so beneficial for our mental health that health practitioners in the UK are now even prescribing time outdoors to support people with their mental health.

You don't even need a lot of space to reap the benefits of growing your own food. Many people grow produce in pots and planters, making them ideal for growing in a small space like a balcony.

What people are saying

The post received over 1,600 likes, and several people shared their appreciation for the tip.

"Thanks for the tip!!" wrote one grateful commenter.

Another shared how the OP's post had prevented them from making a mistake before it was too late, writing, "I was JUST going to trim my basil, thank you!"

