Gardener shares foolproof method to preserve tomatoes for fresh tastes all winter long: 'Such a good idea'

As winter approaches, some of the produce you love won't be available, or it just won't taste as good. But what if you could preserve some of them for the winter? That's just what one gardener is doing with their tomatoes.

Joseph Clark (@joesgarden.official) shared a video showing how to preserve your tomatoes to enjoy their summer flavor.

The scoop

Joseph's video shows you all the steps you have to take. First, pick the most ripe tomatoes, cut them into halves, and then put them on a baking tray. You can leave them in the sun to bake if it's warm or put them in the oven at the lowest setting.

Next, you'll put the dried tomatoes into a jar with whatever spices you like. Joseph suggested chilies or garlic, but he used olive oil and thyme.

"Preserving the last of delicious in-season tomatoes is not only easy but also quite fun and satisfying as well," he said.

How it's working

It's an easy hack to ensure you have tomatoes for the winter months. Yes, you can still buy tomatoes in the supermarket, but as Joseph said, those are bland and must be flown in.

Growing your own food will also save you money. It can be an investment up front, costing you $70 to get started, but you can grow $600 worth of food annually. So, if you don't like paying the high produce costs at the grocery store, this is a great option.

There are also health benefits to growing your own food. One study found that you eat more fiber and engage in more physical activity when gardening. There are also mental health benefits too. A study found that community gardening can decrease stress and increase optimism.

Home gardening can also have positive benefits for the environment. According to a National Institutes of Health study, gardening could help stop habitat destruction and biodiversity loss. It could also lessen polluting gases locally.

What people are saying

Instagram users were excited about this gardening tip in the comments.

One user said, "Oh, that looks delicious!"

Another gardener said, "Such a good idea, as l have so many tomatoes this year."

