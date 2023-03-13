Secondhand shopper finds centuries-old antique dish at a local garage sale: ‘I didn’t know at the time, I just knew it was fancy’

Another Redditor claims to have joined the ranks of secondhand shoppers who found incredible luxury items for cheap — in this case, an antique ceramic dish from Samuel Alcock & Co.

The original poster shared their find on r/ThriftStoreHauls, a subreddit where users show off their best purchases from garage sales, consignment shops, and any other secondhand source. While some posters just want to show off a new outfit or quirky home decor, there are a few users who get incredibly lucky with luxury vintage finds — like a Christian Dior fur coat or a pair of Seguso Murano lamps.

This time, a user shares photos of a Rococo-style serving dish, glazed with an elaborate floral motif in blue, white, and gold. The delicate scrolling shapes and detailed cutouts along the edges make this style of dish difficult to make — and even more so in the 1800s, when the manufacturer, Samuel Alcock & Co., was active.

“I didn’t know at the time, I just knew it was fancy,” says the lucky poster who made the purchase, which they say they “found in a Michigan garage.” In the comments, they add, “I loved the color right away, but those handles…” with a flushed face emoji to illustrate their reaction.

Collectors also love Samuel Alcock & Co. Similar pieces from the manufacturer are listed online for hundreds or even thousands of dollars — far from the garage sale price the original poster likely paid.

It’s common to find good deals on quality items at a thrift store, which is one reason smart shoppers check their nearby shops regularly. Thrifting is an easy way to get clothes, furniture, and housewares on a budget. It’s also a good environmental choice since it keeps used items from being thrown away. And in some cases, buyers find a once-in-a-lifetime deal.

“Wow, the shape, color, and gilding is amazing!” says a commenter. “You’re so lucky to find something so old in one piece. Great find!” The original poster laughingly agrees: “I do [all right] sometimes.”

