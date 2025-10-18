Homeowner in shock after discovering neighbor's act of sabotage: 'Absolutely livid'

"I'd go after them for everything within my power."

A tree-loving resident was dumbfounded when she found perfectly round holes in the enormous oak tree on her property. She called in arborists to assess the damage, sharing updates on Reddit.

In a neighbor-fueled nightmare, the homeowner learned the holes in her tree were drilled.

"It seemed unlikely that a neighbor would do that. I asked him to check with his manager, and he confirmed the suspicion," the woman posted on the subreddit r/arborists.

A neighbor's mother reported seeing the woman's next-door neighbor using a cordless drill near the tree. It seemed the next-door neighbor had been sabotaging the oak in hopes of killing it.

The homeowner emailed several agencies for help but hadn't received a response yet, so she involved the police, who said the next-door neighbor was the likely culprit and asked her to get an estimate for the tree's treatment or removal.

When nosy neighbors interfere with people's personal space — whether by complaining about native lawns or rewilded gardens, intentionally attracting plant-devouring animals, or reporting climate-friendly behavior to HOAs — it makes life difficult.

However, when they cross the line into illegal or destructive behavior, that's a different story, and there are ways to try to stop it.

The website FindLaw states that "anyone who engages in tree removal, tree cutting, or injury to the tree without the owner's permission is liable for compensating the tree owner."

Many commenters encouraged the oak's owner to file charges, with some saying that a majestic, older tree can increase property value.

"The type of tree could also impact compensation" the website Super Lawyers wrote. "For example, ornamental, historic, or landmark trees can cost much more than more common types of trees."

It's important to gather as much evidence as possible, of course, with video proof if it's available. In the case of this oak, the other neighbor's statement would be crucial.

Redditors shared the homeowner's horror at her tree's potential fate.

"It will be near impossible to replace this oak with an age equivalent, so talk with the arborist and a potential law firm whether replacement or financial settlement is the better option … clearly someone is out to kill it," one person advised.

"I'd be livid, absolutely livid," someone else commiserated.

"I'd go after them for everything within my power if someone intentionally killed a mature tree like that in my yard," another added.

