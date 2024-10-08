Homeowner seeks advice about neighbor's disturbing actions: 'I would appreciate suggestions about countering his dirty tricks'

"Take photos and send them to the HOA by email so you have a record of your complaint."

This homeowner noticed their neighbor's sneaky plans to ruin their berry garden.

A Redditor asked r/garden for help dealing with a mischievous neighbor intent on destroying their garden by any means necessary.

They explained, "Our raised berry garden is visible from our neighbor's back yard. He thinks it spoils his view, so he put his firewood racks in the way, on his side of the property line. … he has now put deer attractant/salt licks there to attract deer to destroy our garden. The HOA rules prohibit fences and the salt licks and firewood are on his side of the property line. I would appreciate suggestions about countering his dirty tricks."

This homeowner is just trying to grow their own food, while their nosy neighbor breaks HOA rules to stop them — all for a "better view."

It's best to attempt to be cordial and talk it out with the neighbor first. It seems the Redditor has already tried, so if they're not cooperating, the homeowner should report it to their HOA.

Although, it's not just neighbors — even HOAs are guilty of stopping home improvements. HOAs are notorious for preventing homeowners from making sustainable changes, like swapping to solar panels.

From strict lawn requirements in drought conditions to removing solar panels mid-installation, HOAs will find a way.

If you're in a similar struggle with your HOA, there are still ways to make money-saving, planet-friendly changes to your home and community.

Commenters had many ideas to stop the neighbor's tricks, ranging from polite action to downright revenge.

"Take photos and send them to the HOA by email so you have a record of your complaint," one user suggested.

Another user said to "Plant bushes that grow up and hide his view."

A Redditor suggested revenge: "Motion-activated sprinklers aimed at his yard."

