Homeowner shares details of HOA's strict landscaping requirements after changing their yard: 'A nosy neighbor reported it'

A recent Reddit post has outraged homeowners. It reflects the ongoing clash between eco-friendly home improvements and restrictive homeowners association regulations.

The post, shared with the r/f***HOA community, details one California resident's frustration with their two governing HOAs' strict landscaping requirements.

The Redditor, who said they live in south Orange County, vented about their HOAs mandating that 66% of their front yard must be "greenscape." This rule forces homeowners to maintain water-intensive turfgrass lawns or opt for artificial turf, which the poster describes as "low-effort crap." When the homeowner added pavers for extra usable space, they faced pushback from the HOAs after a neighbor reported the change.

"A nosy neighbor reported it. Our HOAs rarely do sweeps, they rely on local snitches to act as their Stasi. Great for the community spirit!" the frustrated homeowner wrote. "I'm paying two HOAs for this b*******."

Many HOAs have been caught preventing residents from making money-saving, eco-friendly home upgrades. These restrictions often extend beyond landscaping, including rooftop solar panels and other sustainable improvements. By stalling such progress, HOAs hinder homeowners' efforts to reduce costs and impede positive environmental change.

Water-intensive lawns contribute to unnecessary resource consumption, especially in drought-prone areas like California. Moreover, preventing the installation of solar panels or water-efficient landscaping often leads to higher bills and increased carbon pollution.

The post resonated with many Reddit users who shared similar experiences.

One commenter from Las Vegas wrote: "I live on .06 acre lot in Vegas and my HOAs require me to have a minimum of 25 different plants (10 in the back and 15 in the front) and yet everyone is constantly bombarded with reminders to conserve water."

However, some users offered potential solutions, such as working with an HOA to change bylaws or confronting the HOA and citing legislation that protects homeowners. Another commenter shared: "My HOA tried to tell me that we had to undo our gorgeous xeriscaping because of a similar CC&R [covenants, conditions, and restrictions]. However, a neighbor of ours went through this and pointed out this law. The HOA can't force 'greenscape' or lawn. Ultimately, the HOA backed down."

Another user pointed out: "CA AB 2104 prohibits HOA from banning replacing lawn with water efficient plants. You might be able to use that."

