Gardener irritated by disapproving comments from nosy neighbor: 'Don't let them get to you'

One homeowner learned that, while the nosy neighbor stereotype may be funny in movies, in real life it gets old very quickly. And for them, it came in the form of a neighbor who disapproved of their slightly wild-looking lawn that had been, well, rewilded.

They posted about the situation in the subreddit r/GardenWild, a page devoted to practitioners of this flora- and fauna-friendly gardening approach.

"Pep talk from the community?" they wrote. "Got some disapproving neighbors who don't get it."

The Redditor explained: "I've got a stereotypically boomer neighbor who has the classic pristinely-manicured lawn, some ornamental plants for decoration, etc. I see him more often lately looking at our yard disapprovingly.

"I've been sheet mulching and planting natives, and our yard does look a bit messier (but you know.. gotta leave the leaves for the insects and such). I've been making an effort to clean up what I can while still keeping ecological benefit in mind."

Decomposing leaves are indeed critical for the seasonal cycles of growth, decomposition, and rebirth, serving as a place for insects to hibernate so they can begin pollinating the garden in spring.

"Don't let them get to you," one person advised.

Many other wild gardening enthusiasts were quick to offer encouragement as well.

"Your yard helps the world, theirs does not," one person pointed out. "One thing you could do is get it certified as a pollinator garden and then you get a little sign you can post."

Another encouraged trying to connect with the neighbor rather than act defensively. "Next time you see them, invite them to come see the cool insects your plantings have drawn in," they said. "That's what convinced my old neighbors. They even planted a small area of wild flowers the next year."

The goal of rewilding is to create as much viable habitat for local pollinators and animals as possible, so many commenters agreed that this would be the best possible solution. "Before you know it you may have a friendly, neighboring ecosystem," one enthused.

And whether or not the neighbor changes their tune, another commenter concluded: "Keep on living your best life. Sounds awesome!"

