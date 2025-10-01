Homeowner outraged by neighbor's sudden act along fence line: 'File a police report'

Someone turned to Reddit on behalf of their friend after neighbors cut down a tree that they had been nurturing for four years.



The tulip poplar had grown about 15 feet tall and was planted to create shade and privacy from the adjacent property in North Carolina.

According to the post, which was shared with the r/treelaw community, the neighbors removed it without warning. They later admitted in text messages that they were worried the tree's roots might affect their home's foundation, even though it was roughly 20 feet away.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters quickly weighed in on what steps the homeowner could take. Several advised filing a police report and pursuing reimbursement through small claims court.

Others emphasized that tulip poplars are fast-growing and not especially valuable compared with mature hardwoods, suggesting the most practical outcome would be replacement rather than legal action.



"File a police report, price out the cost of a new one including having it put in, and go to small claims," one Redditor wrote.

Another added, "See if the neighbor will buy him a new tulip tree."

The frustration resonated beyond the specifics of this case. Trees like tulip poplars are more than just landscaping choices — they provide shade that can reduce home energy bills, help with stormwater management, and support local ecosystems.

When conflicts like this occur, they can discourage homeowners from pursuing climate-friendly improvements that benefit entire communities.

Documenting property lines, choosing species with non-invasive roots, and reaching out to local forestry programs or extension offices before planting near shared boundaries can also prevent conflict. These steps can protect homeowners while avoiding disputes that can sour neighborhood relationships.

Still, many commenters sympathized with the original poster's friend, calling the neighbor's decision unfair and heavy-handed.

As one put it, "File a police report and ask [the neighbors] to buy a new one, but don't waste money on lawyers."

