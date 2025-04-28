Homeowners issue warning after stumbling upon upsetting feature buried in backyard: 'We hate how it looks'

"The part that will be the worst is disposing the rubber bits."

After purchasing a new home, one homebuyer got to work with landscaping their backyard to their liking. However, after looking further into a field of sprouting weeds, they were shocked to find their yard covered in rubber pellets.

"Our backyard has this patch of what looks/feels like rubber pellets," the homeowner wrote. "With lots of weeds coming up and we hate how it looks."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Rubber pellets have become a notorious landscaping flaw used as a ground cover or to combat surface plants like weeds. Yet, this landscaping trend has proved to be more harmful than beneficial.

For those looking to garden, the rubber mulch, as it's also known, can actually harm the ecosystem of your garden, making homeowners spend more money than if they just opted for natural alternatives. As one gardening blog wrote, "Rubber mulch breaks down it leaches other chemicals … which are shown to have detrimental effects on human health as well as the environment."

Copious amounts of this material in your backyard can result in effects that are harmful to your health. Meanwhile, as this OP showcased, the pellets are not biodegradable, so they are not adding to your garden and aiding your plants in growth.

The solution, as this homeowner found out, is to avoid rubber materials in your garden altogether and instead opt for a natural lawn.

The benefits of this gardening method are endless.

In addition to using less fertilizer and water, native plants can help cut down on maintenance costs and water bills, while reducing the number of pesticides used.

They also attract pollinators, meaning there's less work involved for making sure the plants thrive — a dramatic change in what comes from using rubber pellets.

Redditors explained how time-consuming it will be for the OP to remove the pellets.

"[It] will just take some time with a rake and shovel," they wrote. "The part that will be the worst is disposing the rubber bits."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.