Homeowner issues urgent warning about harmful landscaping product after disturbing side effect: 'It'll be worth it'

Recycled tires are often used to create the rubber mulch used in landscaping, but this mulch could be harboring toxins that are linked to cancer.

Homesteader Krysten Ruthless (@krysten_ruthless) is aware of the dangers the mulch poses and has been making videos on TikTok of herself removing the mulch from a yard in solidarity with a mother and son who are coping with a cancer diagnosis.

In the video, the homesteader can be seen digging out pieces of mulch from the earth and throwing it away. "My partner put down rubber mulch before we started dating and I [hate] it," one commenter wrote.

Rubber mulch is widely used, and lots of people are unaware of the dangers it poses to our health.

As explained by pharmacist Layne Kilpatrick (@hormonespecialist) in a video on TikTok, rubber mulch made from recycled tires contains a lot of toxins. Cutting the rubber up small and using it in landscapes and playgrounds exposes people to these toxins, which have been linked to the development of cancers.

In addition to exposing people to toxins, the mulch can also heat up in the sun, which can cause severe burns, especially on delicate skin. The mulch also gives off a burned smell when it heats up in the sun, and it can also kill plants if used on flower beds.

Installing a native plant garden using native plants and rocks or natural wood mulch is much safer. Natural mulch options don't contain harmful chemicals, and because it decomposes over time, it can also help boost soil health.

Native plants are also much cheaper to maintain, as they are adapted to the local soil and weather conditions and don't guzzle water like traditional grass lawns. On top of that, they support local pollinators and other wildlife, which is great news for food security, as pollinators play a key role in fertilizing different plants.

One commenter offered a statement of support to Krysten, writing: "It'll be worth it!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.